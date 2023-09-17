Amulya Jeevan in Odisha lauded for helping people in need

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Efforts of the city-based Amulya Jeevan Foundation in helping people in need, both during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, were lauded by the intelligentsia at the foundation’s annual event here on Saturday.

Founded by Cuttack-based industrialist Avinash Khemka, the foundation during the first wave of COVID-19 fed as many as 70,000 migrant workers who were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres after being rendered jobless due to the lockdown. Not only did Khemka feed the poor but also gave 200 workers a lift to their homes in his personal vehicle. During the second wave, the trust fed COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Prateek Singh recalled the efforts of Avinash Khemka in providing cooked and dry food to people and patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. “They had completely handled food provision for thousands of patients and their attendants at the MCH. Besides Covid-19, Amulya Jeevan volunteers helped people of north Odisha during the cyclone that hit Odisha during the pandemic year,” he said.

Khemka informed under the Jeevan Ananda initiative of the foundation, they are now running a radio station Azad Vaani with jail inmates as radio jockeys from the city’s Jharpada jail.

They are not just learning the skills of radio jockeying but also the nuances of radio production under the guidance of Komal Jyoti, an RJ from Radio Choklate. A library too has been set up in the jail by the foundation.

BHUBANESWAR: Efforts of the city-based Amulya Jeevan Foundation in helping people in need, both during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, were lauded by the intelligentsia at the foundation’s annual event here on Saturday. Founded by Cuttack-based industrialist Avinash Khemka, the foundation during the first wave of COVID-19 fed as many as 70,000 migrant workers who were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres after being rendered jobless due to the lockdown. Not only did Khemka feed the poor but also gave 200 workers a lift to their homes in his personal vehicle. During the second wave, the trust fed COVID-19 patients under home isolation. Speaking on the occasion, DCP Prateek Singh recalled the efforts of Avinash Khemka in providing cooked and dry food to people and patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital. “They had completely handled food provision for thousands of patients and their attendants at the MCH. Besides Covid-19, Amulya Jeevan volunteers helped people of north Odisha during the cyclone that hit Odisha during the pandemic year,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Khemka informed under the Jeevan Ananda initiative of the foundation, they are now running a radio station Azad Vaani with jail inmates as radio jockeys from the city’s Jharpada jail. They are not just learning the skills of radio jockeying but also the nuances of radio production under the guidance of Komal Jyoti, an RJ from Radio Choklate. A library too has been set up in the jail by the foundation.