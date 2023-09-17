Anganwadi workers to ensure mid-day meal: District Education Officer

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Amid concerns about mid-day meals for students in schools given the indefinite strike by teachers across Odisha, Balasore district education officer (DEO) Prativa Manjari Das, on Saturday, directed Anganwadi workers to provide mid-day meals to schools across the district.

The DEO has also written a letter to the district social welfare officer, urging his intervention in the matter to ensure that not a single student is deprived of MDM in the school. In her letter, the DEO cited that Anganwadi centres located on school premises would assume responsibility for providing mid-day meals to students in the respective schools. She also asked the workers to maintain records, including the student’s enrollment list and regular attendance reports, which would be shared with higher authorities.

The primary teachers, under the banner of the Primary School Teachers’ Association, have been staging agitation demanding the fulfilment of their demands including job regularisation, salary increases, the abolition of contractual appointments among others.

BALASORE: Amid concerns about mid-day meals for students in schools given the indefinite strike by teachers across Odisha, Balasore district education officer (DEO) Prativa Manjari Das, on Saturday, directed Anganwadi workers to provide mid-day meals to schools across the district. The DEO has also written a letter to the district social welfare officer, urging his intervention in the matter to ensure that not a single student is deprived of MDM in the school. In her letter, the DEO cited that Anganwadi centres located on school premises would assume responsibility for providing mid-day meals to students in the respective schools. She also asked the workers to maintain records, including the student’s enrollment list and regular attendance reports, which would be shared with higher authorities. The primary teachers, under the banner of the Primary School Teachers’ Association, have been staging agitation demanding the fulfilment of their demands including job regularisation, salary increases, the abolition of contractual appointments among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });