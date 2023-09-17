CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates CNBT, says Cuttack taking new shape

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 1,000-year-old Cuttack city is undergoing a transformation and will take a new shape soon, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while inaugurating the Netaji Bus Terminal at Khannagar on Saturday.

“Cuttack is my birthplace and the city will always remain special for me. We are committed to strengthen the identity and the pride of the glorious city further,” Naveen said.

He said Durga Puja, Baliyatra, Barabati stadium, SCB Medical College and Hospital and Ravenshaw College are the identities of Odisha. While Ravenshaw College has already been upgraded to a university, the process of transforming SCB Medical College and Hospital is on. Transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus institution will enhance the image of Odisha, he said.

“The city’s transformation is being done keeping in view its present and future needs. Transformation in the field of health, education, communication and other infrastructure point at a prosperous future. Your cooperation will make it a success”, he told the gathering.

The chief minister said the state government’s Mission Shakti programme for women, 5T school transformation, Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Jaga Mission for the poor residing in cities have not only created confidence among people but also brought smiles on their faces.

The chief minister flagged off the first bus from CNBT to Puri and also inaugurated projects worth Rs 341 crore including second campus of Ravenshaw University, affordable housing project at Naranpur, DAV SCB Medical Public School, urban haat, library of National Law University and Silver City Boating Club.

This apart, he laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 200 crore including four-laning of the road to eastern gate of Cuttack railway station, beautification with public amenities along Taladanda canal and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Building. Agriculture Minister Ranedra Pratap Swain, MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, MLA Souvik Biswal, Chandra Sarathi Behera and CMC mayor Subhas Singh were present among others.

