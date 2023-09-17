Enhanced non-paddy crop target proves beneficial for farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a significant move, the rain-fed Sundargarh district this kharif season has increased non-paddy cropping areas from 1.01 lakh hectare to 1.17 lakh ha with focus on diversification of paddy crops on high land to the more remunerative non-paddy crops. So far, the district has achieved cultivation of non-paddy crops on over 1.08 lakh ha of the total 1.17 lakh ha which included replacement of about 16,000 ha of high land paddy areas.

In fact, the irregular monsoon supported by occasional low-pressure rainfalls has provided an ideal condition for non-paddy crops which need less rainfall during sowing and subsequently survive on soil moisture. Sources said the Agriculture department had initially directed the district to cover 2.12 lakh ha under paddy cultivation and 1.01 lakh ha for cultivation of non-paddy crops. However, with focus on diversification of the non-remunerative paddy crops on high land to non-paddy crops, the district agriculture authorities were given the flexibility to reduce the paddy target area.

In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh Harihar Nayak said a significant portion of high land in the district is traditionally used for paddy cropping even as the crop yields remain low and standing paddy crops on high land carry high risk of damage in case of deficit rainfall. He said considering the topography, rainfall, soil fertility status, irrigation potential and economic status of farmers, the total paddy cultivation area this kharif season was limited to about 1.96 lakh ha from the early target of 2.12 lakh ha.

“Farmers were encouraged for non-paddy crop farming as the balance 16,000 ha of high land paddy area are getting covered with non-paddy crops. The entire non-paddy target area of 1.17 lakh is high land and in the early stage groundnut, moong, arhar and vegetables, etc., were sown,” he informed adding, while groundnut crops are in maturity stage, other crops are in flowering to fruit stages.

Nayak further informed that sowing of non-paddy crops are underway since July end in different parts of the district. “The remaining 8,000 ha for non-paddy crop areas, mostly under the ayacut areas of Mega Lift Irrigation Projects (MLIPs) are likely to be covered in a week,” he said adding, cultivation of til, maize, urad and vegetables crops among others is going on in full swing.

Under the crop diversification programme (CDP) in MLIPs, around 29,500 ha are getting covered with non-paddy crops. While condition of non-paddy crops in the district is very good, paddy crops too, are in a good condition.

ROURKELA: In a significant move, the rain-fed Sundargarh district this kharif season has increased non-paddy cropping areas from 1.01 lakh hectare to 1.17 lakh ha with focus on diversification of paddy crops on high land to the more remunerative non-paddy crops. So far, the district has achieved cultivation of non-paddy crops on over 1.08 lakh ha of the total 1.17 lakh ha which included replacement of about 16,000 ha of high land paddy areas. In fact, the irregular monsoon supported by occasional low-pressure rainfalls has provided an ideal condition for non-paddy crops which need less rainfall during sowing and subsequently survive on soil moisture. Sources said the Agriculture department had initially directed the district to cover 2.12 lakh ha under paddy cultivation and 1.01 lakh ha for cultivation of non-paddy crops. However, with focus on diversification of the non-remunerative paddy crops on high land to non-paddy crops, the district agriculture authorities were given the flexibility to reduce the paddy target area. In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh Harihar Nayak said a significant portion of high land in the district is traditionally used for paddy cropping even as the crop yields remain low and standing paddy crops on high land carry high risk of damage in case of deficit rainfall. He said considering the topography, rainfall, soil fertility status, irrigation potential and economic status of farmers, the total paddy cultivation area this kharif season was limited to about 1.96 lakh ha from the early target of 2.12 lakh ha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Farmers were encouraged for non-paddy crop farming as the balance 16,000 ha of high land paddy area are getting covered with non-paddy crops. The entire non-paddy target area of 1.17 lakh is high land and in the early stage groundnut, moong, arhar and vegetables, etc., were sown,” he informed adding, while groundnut crops are in maturity stage, other crops are in flowering to fruit stages. Nayak further informed that sowing of non-paddy crops are underway since July end in different parts of the district. “The remaining 8,000 ha for non-paddy crop areas, mostly under the ayacut areas of Mega Lift Irrigation Projects (MLIPs) are likely to be covered in a week,” he said adding, cultivation of til, maize, urad and vegetables crops among others is going on in full swing. Under the crop diversification programme (CDP) in MLIPs, around 29,500 ha are getting covered with non-paddy crops. While condition of non-paddy crops in the district is very good, paddy crops too, are in a good condition.