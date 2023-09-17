Integrated HIV, TB campaign in Odisha jails

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday launched an integrated sexually transmitted infection (STI), HIV and TB campaign in all jails and other closed settings. The campaign was launched by DG (prisons) Manoj Chhabra at Jharpada jail.

The month-long drive will continue till October 14. It will cover around 13,335 inmates in 87 prisons and 65 closed settings including Swadhar Gruha, Ujjawala Homes, drug de-addiction centres and juvenile homes.

Sources said HIV prevalence among inmates is around 1.9 per cent which is higher than the prevalence among female sex workers (FSW), which is around 1.85 per cent, truckers (one pc), migrants (0.89 pc), and antenatal care (0.22 pc).

In terms of sexual practices, 6.8 pc convicts and 4.6 pc under-trial prisoners have reported sexual intercourse with other inmates while 2.3 pc inmates reported injecting drugs for pleasure. As many as 81 had tested HIV positive in 2022-23 and 40 so far in the current fiscal.

Testing and counselling services will be provided along with health camps in the prisons and other closed settings. Detected inmates will be facilitated with the provision of treatment including antiretroviral therapy (ART), care and support to people living with HIV. Project director of Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) Dr Urmila Mishra and Jharpada jail superintendent Biren Sahoo were present among others.

