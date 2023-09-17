Home States Odisha

Man loses Rs 50K in debit card swap fraud in Odisha

Representaional image (Express Illustration/Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A man lost Rs 50,000 after a con man allegedly swapped his bank debit card with a fake one at an ATM kiosk in the Chhatia area within Bayree police limits of Jajpur district here on Friday. The incident, however, came to the fore after victim Akshya Kumar Behera, a resident of Chhatia village on Saturday received the message of the money being withdrawn from his account.

Behera complained that he had gone to the ATM kiosk to withdraw some cash when an unknown person standing behind him, asked Behera to allow him to use the ATM first citing that he was in a hurry. But before Behera could respond, the man reportedly pulled the debit card out of the machine and handed it to him.

During the entire process, he allegedly swapped the card which went unnoticed by Behera. A few moments later, the conman pretended that he was unable to withdraw money and left. Soon after, Behera left too.

However, on Saturday morning, Behera received a message from his bank informing him about the withdrawal of Rs 50,000 from his account. Bayree IIC Pradipta Kumar Kanungo said police are collecting CCTV footage from the ATM counter where the incident took place and further investigation is underway.

