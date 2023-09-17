Home States Odisha

Odisha: Congress corporators boycott CNBT inauguration event

Similarly, BJP activists led by city unit president Lalatendu Badu took out a rally from Khannagar Chandan Padia.

Published: 17th September 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Congress corporators boycotted the inauguration ceremony of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) on Saturday. Alleging irregularities in construction and management of CNBT, all nine corporators of the party led by Santosh Kumar Bhola sat on dharna under Mahatma Gandhi statue at Purighat while demanding jobs for Cuttack’s unemployed youth in the new bus stand.

“It is unfortunate that instead of giving jobs to unemployed youth of Cuttack, the management of CNBT has been handed over to outsiders. Similarly, traders who owned shops in Badambadi bus stand have lost their livelihood but the administration is yet to rehabilitate them,” said Bhola.

Similarly, BJP activists led by city unit president Lalatendu Badu took out a rally from Khannagar Chandan Padia. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim also skipped the inauguration programme.  “Neither the interest of people has been considered nor have they received any benefit from the project. People from other states were hired for the construction. Even  local vendors have not been allowed to open shops at the new bus terminal. The government has inaugurated the bus terminal by ignoring the interests of residents of Cuttack city,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal boycott

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp