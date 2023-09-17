Odisha: Congress corporators boycott CNBT inauguration event

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Congress corporators boycotted the inauguration ceremony of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) on Saturday. Alleging irregularities in construction and management of CNBT, all nine corporators of the party led by Santosh Kumar Bhola sat on dharna under Mahatma Gandhi statue at Purighat while demanding jobs for Cuttack’s unemployed youth in the new bus stand.

“It is unfortunate that instead of giving jobs to unemployed youth of Cuttack, the management of CNBT has been handed over to outsiders. Similarly, traders who owned shops in Badambadi bus stand have lost their livelihood but the administration is yet to rehabilitate them,” said Bhola.

Similarly, BJP activists led by city unit president Lalatendu Badu took out a rally from Khannagar Chandan Padia. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim also skipped the inauguration programme. “Neither the interest of people has been considered nor have they received any benefit from the project. People from other states were hired for the construction. Even local vendors have not been allowed to open shops at the new bus terminal. The government has inaugurated the bus terminal by ignoring the interests of residents of Cuttack city,” he said.

CUTTACK: Congress corporators boycotted the inauguration ceremony of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) on Saturday. Alleging irregularities in construction and management of CNBT, all nine corporators of the party led by Santosh Kumar Bhola sat on dharna under Mahatma Gandhi statue at Purighat while demanding jobs for Cuttack’s unemployed youth in the new bus stand. “It is unfortunate that instead of giving jobs to unemployed youth of Cuttack, the management of CNBT has been handed over to outsiders. Similarly, traders who owned shops in Badambadi bus stand have lost their livelihood but the administration is yet to rehabilitate them,” said Bhola. Similarly, BJP activists led by city unit president Lalatendu Badu took out a rally from Khannagar Chandan Padia. Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim also skipped the inauguration programme. “Neither the interest of people has been considered nor have they received any benefit from the project. People from other states were hired for the construction. Even local vendors have not been allowed to open shops at the new bus terminal. The government has inaugurated the bus terminal by ignoring the interests of residents of Cuttack city,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });