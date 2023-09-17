Odisha government draws big plan to transform rural infrastructure

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of elections, Odisha government is contemplating launching a new five-year programme to create state-of-the-art rural infrastructure for providing better facilities to industrial corridors, ports and tourism destinations.

The ambitious infrastructure development programme that aims at transforming rural landscapes in the state will provide further impetus to village economy and promote regional integration with urban counterparts. An estimated Rs 3,000 crore will be spent under the programme to create the rural economic corridor.

Although it has been decided to develop the corridor in all 30 districts, the focus will be on those having potential for industrialisation, tourism, trade and commerce besides presence of substantial number of agropreneurs.

As part of the proposed programme, the state government would build, improve and expand rural roads, which have potential to become economic corridors, develop facilities at important junctions, set up traffic systems with proper lighting arrangements along the corridor, create links to ports, pilgrimages and tourist destinations.

The initiative is expected to not only improve the state of infrastructure in Odisha and diversify the industrial mix, but also to link the manufacturing and important agriculture belts of the state with national supply chains and global value chains.

A government official said, “Like the Biju Economic Corridor that is set to benefit 10 western Odisha districts, the rural economic corridor will open up opportunities for people including farmers and youths, facilitate transportation and provide a much-needed boost to businesses. People in rural areas of the state will get better infrastructure and facilities.”

The programme will focus on constituency-wise development and be implemented in coordination with Rural Development (RD), Works and Panchayatiraj departments. The engineers of RD and Works departments have prepared a list of projects.

