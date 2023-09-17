Odisha: Nipah fear grips locals as Kendrapara- Kerala buses ply

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Though Kerala has shut down schools, offices, and public transport in an effort to curb the spread of Nipah virus, four buses from the state continue to run to Kendrapara, transporting passengers from both states. This has sparked resentment among the residents.

“Public movement has been restricted in parts of Kerala but bus service to and from Kerala continues even today. So we are worried about the spread of the deadly Nipah virus, “ said retired school teacher from Rajnagar Ranjit Das. Last week, two people from our village returned from Kerala on one of these buses. Health officials should check their health, he added.

Approximately 8,000 people including women from the coastal regions of the district are employed in plywood and garment factories across Kerala. Sharing his concerns Jagabandhu Rout (62) of Gupti village said, “Three years ago, due to COVID-19, our two sons and two daughters lost their jobs in Ernakulam district of Kerala. However, they returned to their workplaces two years ago after the pandemic. Now we have been spending sleepless nights due to the spread of Nipah virus in Kerala.”

Hemant Kumar Malla (32) of Gupti village, currently employed in a plywood unit in Ernakulam, said there is nothing to be concerned. “I am fine here. The Nipah virus is confined to small areas in Kerala. The bus service from our village to Kerala is our lifeline. The authorities should not stop the bus service.”

A bus owner from Bagapatia Amit Parida purchased an air-conditioned bus with 50 seats two year back. His bus travels to Kerala from the village every Friday and returns every Wednesday. The one-way journey takes 52 hours. The bus fare from the village to Kerala is Rs 2,500, whereas Rs 1,500 is charged from a passenger traveling from Kerala back to Bagapatia. “The Nipah virus is confined to limited areas in Kerala, which is why our bus service has not been affected,” he said.

Sub-collector of Kendrapara Niranjan Behera, assured that the district administration is aware of the ongoing bus services between the district and Kerala. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and after receiving orders from the health department, we will take the necessary steps to address any concerns,” he assured.

KENDRAPARA: Though Kerala has shut down schools, offices, and public transport in an effort to curb the spread of Nipah virus, four buses from the state continue to run to Kendrapara, transporting passengers from both states. This has sparked resentment among the residents. “Public movement has been restricted in parts of Kerala but bus service to and from Kerala continues even today. So we are worried about the spread of the deadly Nipah virus, “ said retired school teacher from Rajnagar Ranjit Das. Last week, two people from our village returned from Kerala on one of these buses. Health officials should check their health, he added. Approximately 8,000 people including women from the coastal regions of the district are employed in plywood and garment factories across Kerala. Sharing his concerns Jagabandhu Rout (62) of Gupti village said, “Three years ago, due to COVID-19, our two sons and two daughters lost their jobs in Ernakulam district of Kerala. However, they returned to their workplaces two years ago after the pandemic. Now we have been spending sleepless nights due to the spread of Nipah virus in Kerala.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hemant Kumar Malla (32) of Gupti village, currently employed in a plywood unit in Ernakulam, said there is nothing to be concerned. “I am fine here. The Nipah virus is confined to small areas in Kerala. The bus service from our village to Kerala is our lifeline. The authorities should not stop the bus service.” A bus owner from Bagapatia Amit Parida purchased an air-conditioned bus with 50 seats two year back. His bus travels to Kerala from the village every Friday and returns every Wednesday. The one-way journey takes 52 hours. The bus fare from the village to Kerala is Rs 2,500, whereas Rs 1,500 is charged from a passenger traveling from Kerala back to Bagapatia. “The Nipah virus is confined to limited areas in Kerala, which is why our bus service has not been affected,” he said. Sub-collector of Kendrapara Niranjan Behera, assured that the district administration is aware of the ongoing bus services between the district and Kerala. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and after receiving orders from the health department, we will take the necessary steps to address any concerns,” he assured.