Scrub typhus claims 1 more life, toll rises to 7 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/SAMBALPUR: Scrub typhus has claimed one more life, taking the toll to seven in the state. A 34-year-old in Kalahandi’s M Rampur block who died two weeks back was found to have fallen to the disease which has spread its tentacles in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts.

Sources said, Jasoda Sahu from Talsagarpada in M.Rampur was reportedly affected with scrub typhus. After complaining of fever and other symptoms, she was rushed to Rourkela’s Jaiprakash Hospital and Research Centre on August 30 where she passed away. However, after 16 days, the comprehensive clinical analysis of Jasoda revealed that she was diagnosed with scrub typhus IGM positive. Her family too was informed of the development on the day.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) Niherendra Panda stated that they have initiated contact with the private hospital to obtain the official report. In the meantime, health officials swung into action launching an awareness campaign about scrub typhus not only in M.Rampur but also in neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, a team of three doctors from the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Saturday visited Bargarh district to investigate, monitor and analyse the situation. While the district has reported five deaths due to the disease so far, currently there are 11 active cases.

On the other hand, the sudden aggravation of the scrub typhus situation in Bargarh as well as several other districts has raised questions over the alertness of the Health department to handle the situation in case of further escalation.

The team of doctors, including Sankar Ramchandani of department of Medicine, Udayana Naik of department of Community medicine and Satyabrata Thakur of department of Microbiology of VIMSAR, met the chief district medical officer (CDMO), Bargarh Jitendra Mohan Bebortha and other doctors of Bargarh district headquarters hospital and discussed about the cases in the district.

The team reviewed the preparedness of the district health department and has sought records for further analysis. Briefing mediapersons Bebortha said, “Until now 373 samples have been tested of which 62 samples were tested on Saturday and found negative. Currently, there are 11 active cases including nine from Bargarh and two from other districts. They are undergoing treatment and stable.”

He also said awareness drive is underway. All the ASHA, Anganwadi and health workers have been trained to sensitise people about the symptoms of scrub typhus and get tested at the earliest. The situation is under control at present, he added. However, official sources inform that the team was not satisfied with the inputs provided by the officials without a compiled data.

One of the members of the VIMSAR doctors’ team, Dr Shankar Ramchandani said, “Scrub Typhus spreads around this time every year as the mites which carry the infection grow in humid weather and low temperatures. But, when ignored, the infection worsens and leads to multi-organ failure. If people were made aware from time to time, they could have reported early and saved.”

