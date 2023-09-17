Home States Odisha

Six held in fake job racket, keeping 165 youths captive in Odisha

The modus operandi of the racket was to extract around Rs 12,000 from each aspirant under the guise of providing training for jobs.

Published: 17th September 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Fake job racket

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a significant breakthrough, Jharsuguda police arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in operating a fraudulent employment racket in the state and keeping around 165 youths captive on the promise of providing them jobs.

Jharsuguda ASP Narayan Chandra Barik said the gang kingpin Kuberkanta Parida, a resident of Astaranga in Puri district and his associates had kept the youths captive at a building on the backside of Housing Board Colony within Sadar police limits. “They systematically targeted young job seekers from different areas luring them of providing jobs in plastic and steel industries,” he said.

The modus operandi of the racket was to extract around Rs 12,000 from each aspirant under the guise of providing training for jobs. The matter came to the fore after one victim escaped on Wednesday and  filed a complaint regarding the same. A dedicated team led by Sadar police station IIC Swapna Rani Gochhayat was formed to investigate the matter and subsequently, all the 165 youths were rescued from the clutches of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraudulent employment fake job racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp