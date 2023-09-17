Six held in fake job racket, keeping 165 youths captive in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: In a significant breakthrough, Jharsuguda police arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in operating a fraudulent employment racket in the state and keeping around 165 youths captive on the promise of providing them jobs.

Jharsuguda ASP Narayan Chandra Barik said the gang kingpin Kuberkanta Parida, a resident of Astaranga in Puri district and his associates had kept the youths captive at a building on the backside of Housing Board Colony within Sadar police limits. “They systematically targeted young job seekers from different areas luring them of providing jobs in plastic and steel industries,” he said.

The modus operandi of the racket was to extract around Rs 12,000 from each aspirant under the guise of providing training for jobs. The matter came to the fore after one victim escaped on Wednesday and filed a complaint regarding the same. A dedicated team led by Sadar police station IIC Swapna Rani Gochhayat was formed to investigate the matter and subsequently, all the 165 youths were rescued from the clutches of the accused.

