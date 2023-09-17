Home States Odisha

Three Union ministers to join ‘PM Vishwakarma’ launch in Odisha

Decked up idols of Lord Vishwakarma in Paradip

Decked up idols of Lord Vishwakarma in Paradip used for representative purposes only | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three Union Ministers will attend the launch of the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme for rural artisans and craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sunday. 

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw who arrived here this evening will attend the programme at the railway auditorium at Chandrasekharpur here at 11 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme through video-conferencing from New Delhi. He will also interact with artists and craftsmen on the scheme.

Vishwakarma will be registered free of charge through common services centres (CSCs) using the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal. They will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card.

The selected artisans will be imparted skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of five per cent.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will attend the programme at Puri while Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla will join it at Sambalpur.

