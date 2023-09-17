Home States Odisha

Youth killed by fellow villager in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: An altercation took a tragic turn in Angarabandha village under Angul Sadar police station on Friday night when a youth died after being hit on the head and pushed into the pond. After a complaint was lodged by the family of the deceased, police initiated an investigation.

Family sources said the deceased 27-year-old Soumya Ranjan Behera, after having dinner was walking along the village road on the fateful night when the accused, a fellow villager Susanta Sahoo, in an inebriated condition crossed his path.  Behera reportedly struck a conversation with him which apparently agitated the latter. In response, Susanta picked up a stick and allegedly struck Soumya on the head and pushed him into the nearby village pond.

Passersby who witnessed the incident informed Soumya’s family members, who rushed and rescued him from the pond. Soumya was immediately taken to Angul district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. As his condition deteriorated, he was subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College, Cuttack when he succumbed on the way.

