Bhubaneswar Diary: Pressure on Congress to announce candidate list

By Express News Service

SME minister’s wife supports agitating teachers

The agitating primary and upper primary teachers have found support from an unusual quarter. Ranjita Soren, the wife of School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi and a primary school teacher herself, has extended her support to the demands of the teachers for abolition of contractual appointment, hike in grade pay and restoration of old pension scheme. A teacher of Bijay Ramachandrapur PUP (primary with upper primary classes) school in Baripada, the home district of the minister, Ranjita has not joined the strike but said the demands of the teachers are just and should be fulfilled by the government. She has been taking classes from class-I to VII as the other teacher of the school has joined the strike. “I am hopeful that the government will fulfill the demands of the teachers which are genuine,” she told mediapersons even as the SME department has threatened to take action against the agitators for taking mass leave without authorisation.

~Bijoy Pradhan

Pressure on Congress to announce candidate list

The decision of the state Congress to announce candidates early for the Assembly election seems to have put the party in new trouble. The party managers in the state had thought that this will improve the performance or at least prevent the potential candidates from joining other political parties. But, as is wont no decision can be implemented in the faction-ridden Congress smoothly. After the decision, pressure is mounting from several leaders to announce them as nominees. The inherent threat is “announce or else we will quit”. If they are not taken in by BJD or BJP, they can try their luck from so many other alternatives which have come up recently. A prospective candidate told this paper that in fact there is no difference in contesting on a Congress ticket or any other small party as the grand old party has been reduced to such a state in Odisha.

~ Bijay Chaki

