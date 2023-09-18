Gita Mehta’s demise condoled by PM, others

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Condolences poured in from all quarters over the demise of noted author, filmmaker and sister of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gita Mehta. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and other eminent personalities cutting across party lines paid tributes to Mehta and offered their condolences.

The chief minister left for New Delhi on Sunday to pay last respects to his elder sister and participate in the funeral rites which will be held on Monday. “I am here at New Delhi for the sad demise of my elder sister Gita Mehta who was a well-known filmmaker and author,” he said extending appreciation and gratitude to all those who expressed their condolences.

Describing Gita as a multi-faceted personality, the prime minister said she was known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. “My thoughts are with Naveen Patnaik and the entire family,” he added.

In his message, Governor Lal described Gita as an accomplished English author and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Stating she was a prominent author, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said her death is a major loss to the literary and cultural world. “Sincere condolences to the chief minister and family. Pray to almighty to give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss,” he added.

Former minister AU Singhdeo and BJD MP Pinaki Mishra visited the chief minister’s residence at New Delhi to offer their condolences. Besides, several political leaders cutting across party lines including BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Manas Mangaraj, national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik , ministers, MPs and MLAs expressed grief over her death.

