Heavy rains pound south Odisha; 1 dead, another missing in flash floods

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including two minor girls were swept away in Kandhamal and Ganjam on Saturday as the low pressure-induced heavy rain lashed southern districts of the state creating a flood-like situation for the second time in a week.

Sources said two girls Aloni Gauntia (14) and Chandini Malik (14) of Saligardi village in Kandhamal’s Kotgarh block had gone to Salir nullah to take a bath. Due to heavy rains, the nullah was in spate. While bathing, the duo was swept away by the strong current.

On being informed, fire services personnel of Kotgarh reached the place and launched a search for the missing girls. Subsequently, they rescued Aloni who was clinging on to a bush and admitted her to hospital. Kotgarh IIC Pradeep Raula said the search was stopped due to darkness and resumed on Sunday. However, Chandini could not be traced till reports last came in.

Similarly, one Dibakar Behera (46) of Dungapalli village under Jagannathprasad block in Ganjam district was swept away by floodwater in Bhusanda nullah. His body was found in a bush, around 1 km from the village on Sunday. Police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.

On September 13, the culvert between Kurtamgarh and Karakudupa in Kandhamal’s Tumudibandh was washed away due to heavy downpour disconnecting several villages from the mainland. A temporary platform was built at the place but due to heavy rains for the last two days, water was flowing above 1 feet over it. Sources said movement of traffic has been disrupted as the platform remains underwater.

Since Friday, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Rayagada districts have been lashed by heavy rains. While almost all the rivers and nullahs of these southern districts are in spate, the IMD forecast of more rains from Monday has left the people of the region worried.

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including two minor girls were swept away in Kandhamal and Ganjam on Saturday as the low pressure-induced heavy rain lashed southern districts of the state creating a flood-like situation for the second time in a week. Sources said two girls Aloni Gauntia (14) and Chandini Malik (14) of Saligardi village in Kandhamal’s Kotgarh block had gone to Salir nullah to take a bath. Due to heavy rains, the nullah was in spate. While bathing, the duo was swept away by the strong current. On being informed, fire services personnel of Kotgarh reached the place and launched a search for the missing girls. Subsequently, they rescued Aloni who was clinging on to a bush and admitted her to hospital. Kotgarh IIC Pradeep Raula said the search was stopped due to darkness and resumed on Sunday. However, Chandini could not be traced till reports last came in.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, one Dibakar Behera (46) of Dungapalli village under Jagannathprasad block in Ganjam district was swept away by floodwater in Bhusanda nullah. His body was found in a bush, around 1 km from the village on Sunday. Police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy. On September 13, the culvert between Kurtamgarh and Karakudupa in Kandhamal’s Tumudibandh was washed away due to heavy downpour disconnecting several villages from the mainland. A temporary platform was built at the place but due to heavy rains for the last two days, water was flowing above 1 feet over it. Sources said movement of traffic has been disrupted as the platform remains underwater. Since Friday, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Rayagada districts have been lashed by heavy rains. While almost all the rivers and nullahs of these southern districts are in spate, the IMD forecast of more rains from Monday has left the people of the region worried.