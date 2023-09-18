Home States Odisha

Lightning strike claims 3 while watching rural football match in Odisha

In June 2018, three youths lost their lives, and two others were injured in a lightning strike during a rural hockey match in Balishankara block of Sundargarh

Published: 18th September 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Lightening

Image of lightening used for representational purpose only. (Photo| RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Watching a football match turned fatal for three persons, including two minors, who were killed after lightning struck them in Birual village of Garjan Gram Panchayat (GP) under Brahmani Tarang police station of Sundargarh district on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said during the course of the match, a sudden thunderstorm and lightning activity in Birual football ground forced the crowd to rush for shelter. Bisal Bilung (17) from Bonai block, Sunit Oram (16), and Santi Lakra (30) from Lathikata block took cover under a large tree in the vicinity. However, a lightning bolt hit the tree, critically injuring them.

They were immediately rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). But, they had succumbed on the way to the hospital. Panposh sub-divisional police officer Upasana Padhi said, “According to preliminary reports, the deceased were among the spectators and had sought refuge under the ill-fated tree when the lightning struck.”The bodies of the victims have been preserved at the RGH morgue for autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday, she added.

In October 2022, a minor boy and a youth lost their lives, with 35 others injured during a lightning strike at a rural football match in Nuagaon block. in August 2018, two football players were killed, and 10 others were injured in a lightning strike at Parba village in Simdega district, Jharkhand, with all the victims hailing from Sundargarh.

In June 2018, three youths lost their lives, and two others were injured in a lightning strike during a rural hockey match in Balishankara block of Sundargarh. These incidents serve as a grim reminder about the need for increased awareness and safety measures during outdoor events in regions susceptible to lightning storms, experts said.

Lightning disasters during football

October 2022: A minor boy and a youth killed, 35 others injured in Nuagaon block during a rural football match
August 2018: Two players killed, 10 others injured at Parba village of Simdega in Jharkhand; one deceased and all the injured belonged to Sundargarh  
June 2018: Three killed and two others injured during a football match at Balishankara block of Sundargarh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lightning death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp