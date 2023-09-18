Odisha: Cable over river snaps, close shave for kin carrying dead

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Family members of a dead woman had a narrow escape after the cable they were using to cross a swollen river to perform her last rites, snapped midway in Kandhamal’s K Nuagaon block on Saturday. The incident took place at Bagadi village.

Sources said after ailing for a long time, 68-year-old Padmavati Pradhan of Bagadi died on Saturday morning. As the local cremation ground was situated on the other side of Kalipenu river, family members started preparations to carry her body across the water body.

Though Kalipenu was in spate following heavy rains since the last few days, Padmavati’s family decided to cross it and perform her last rites. As there was no bridge over the river, they decided to use the cable to cross it. Accordingly, the elderly woman’s body was placed in a tin box. In the afternoon, two persons entered the river holding the coffin and the overhead cable while others stood at the bank. Midway, the cable snapped and the duo along with the coffin was swept away.

While the two managed to swim to safety with much difficulty, those standing on the riverbank traced the coffin and recovered it from a distance. Subsequently, Padmavati’s body was taken to the cremation ground and her last rites were performed.

Sources said, in the absence of a permanent bridge, residents of Bagadi and a few other villages depend on the cable to cross the river by risking their lives on a daily basis. Villagers alleged that they have requested the administration and local politicians multiple times to construct a bridge over Kalipenu river. However, all their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of K Nuagaon Jaydev Das said the administration is aware of the villagers’ demand. “We have already informed the state government about the need of a bridge over Kalipenu river. However, we are yet to get a response in this regard, “ he added.

