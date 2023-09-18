Odisha Government announces special aid for betel leaf & kia farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday announced that special financial assistance will be provided to betel leaf and kia flower farmers. The decision was taken at a review meeting held at the chief minister’s office (CMO). Several farmers of Puri and Ganjam had apprised 5T secretary VK Pandian of their problems during the latter’s visit to the districts few days back.

It was decided that the farmers will be provided assistance in a special scheme from state projects. Betel leaf farmers possessing at least 200 sq metre area will be eligible for the assistance. The department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment will bring out a special regulation for this.

According to the CMO, betel leaf farmers will be given financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per unit for its management. A farmer will get assistance for a maximum of two units. Wide awareness will be created regarding interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh through kisan credit card for betel leaf farming.

Besides, it was decided that clarification will be sought from the GST commissioner regarding enforcement of GST in the betel leaf business and wide awareness will be created in this regard. The subsidy will be provided to betel leaf processing units under the chief minister’s Agriculture Enterprise scheme. A DPR will be prepared for this soon.

Kia flower farmers of Ganjam will be promoted under the National Horticulture Mission. Besides, financial support will be provided from the state budget for kia flower cultivation. This support will be provided through scientific mapping of the areas where kia flower cultivation is being taken up.

Finance assistance will be provided to the kia flower farmers on the basis of crop damage report in natural calamities submitted by the district collector.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department and Ganjam collector will prepare the modalities for distribution of assistance. This apart, necessary changes will be made in the provisions of the scheme to include kia flower processing units in the chief minister’s agriculture scheme. Help of Odisha Agricultural and Technical University or any other Indian agricultural research institute will be taken to provide technical assistance to promote kia flower cultivation in Ganjam district.

