Odisha: Illegal dhabas on highways to be evicted

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a move to tackle growing traffic congestion on National Highways and State Highways passing through Mayurbhanj district, collector Vineet Bhardwaj has issued orders for the immediate eviction of dhabas and other business establishments that have illegally encroached upon the highways.

At the review meeting chaired by Bhardwaj on Saturday, the problems of illegal establishments along the NHs and SHs contributing to traffic snarls were discussed. The congested roadways, including NH-220, NH-18, NH-49, State Highway-53, State Highway-61, and State Highway-19, particularly pose problems for commuters.

In case of resistance to eviction efforts, the collector has directed the officials concerned to seek assistance from police. Additionally, the NHs and SHs have been instructed to promptly identify trouble spots and initiate immediate repairs to ensure smooth traffic flow. During the meeting, it was disclosed that the Regional Transport Office in Mayurbhanj collected a fine of Rs 135.75 lakh from bikers, car drivers, and other vehicle operators for violating traffic rules during June and July.

