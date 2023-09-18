Odisha Youth jumps into Brahmani, rescued

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Brahmani river near Gokarneswar temple under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday. The youth has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Swain, a resident of Deuli village under Dharmasala block of the district. The reason behind his suicide bid was stated to be family feud.

According to information, Swain walked up to the Gokarneswar bridge and suddenly jumped into the Brahmani river at about 4 pm. At the time of the incident, some people who were passing on the bridge saw the man jump into the river and raised an alarm.

On being informed, police and fire services personnel from Kuakhia and Chandikhole reached the spot and started the joint rescue operation. After an hour of search, the man was rescued from the river in a critical condition. He was rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre for treatment by the local police.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Swain, married and a father of two, ekes out a living as a daily wager. He reportedly had a quarrel with his wife over some domestic issue on Sunday afternoon. “The reason behind his jumping into the Brahmani river was a suicide bid following the family feud,” said a police official.

