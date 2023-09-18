Orissa High Court gives 3 months to dispose of contraband

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the district and sessions judges in the state to nominate required number of judicial magistrates in their respective districts to work on all Saturdays along with other days to dispose of applications seeking permission for destruction of seized contraband.

The high court also directed the judges to take stock of the backlog of the applications filed under section 52-A (2) to (4) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and ensure such matters are disposed of within three months. The court on Tuesday was hearing the state government’s petition on increasing load of seized drugs, narcotics, and psychotropic substances in the malkhana of courts and police stations resulting in shortage of storage facilities.

The state government sought the high court’s intervention for implementing the Supreme Court of India’s order in the matter of disposal of contraband seized under the NDPS Act. On January 31, 2022 the high court had directed disposal of all applications under NDPS Act pending before the magistrates under district courts within three months along with an SOP for disposal of contraband seized under the NDPS Act. But when the matter came up for hearing on the day, state counsel Janmejaya Katikia submitted that around one-third of the backlog has been cleared and the proportionate disposal of seized contraband carried out. Nomination of inadequate number of magistrates for the purpose had resulted in tardy progress, Katikia pointed out and sought more time.

The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho granted three more months. It also put on record that only the SPs of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kendrapara and Nuapada have furnished information. “We direct the remaining SPs to furnish their information by September 30. We also direct other SPs from other districts to furnish updated information”, the bench said.

Seizures after Jan 31, 2022 order

76.12 kg brown sugar seized in 158 cases

298.2 tonne ganja seized in 1,932 cases

29,719 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup disposed of and destroyed in 26 cases

