PM Modi hands Vishwakarma certificate to ‘Tahia’ maker

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Basanta Kumar Rana, a servitor of Shri Jagannath temple puri and maker of Tahia (tiara), a decorative headgear of Lord Jagannath during Pahandi, was among the 18 beneficiaries to receive Vishwakarma certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Vishwakarma scheme in New Delhi on Sunday.

A resident of Balisahi in piligrim town, Rana was selected by the Ministry of MSME for the unique craftsmanship and the service the family is rendering to the temple for generations. Prior to the launch of the programme, the Prime Minister took a walk-through the exhibition on PM Vishwakarma at Yashbhoomi where he visited the stall put up by Rana. The Puri resident was among the 54 artisans and craftsmen from different parts of India, following the guru-shishya parampara, are participating in the exhibition.

An ecstatic Rana told the The New Indian Express he was glad that the Prime Minister recognised his craftsmanship of Tahia making and bringing it to the spotlight that got attention of the nation. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also felicitated Basanata Rana along with Ganesh Kumar Rana and Narsingh Rana of Puri at his residence.

