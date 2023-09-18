Home States Odisha

Police crack firing and loot case, arrest six in Odisha 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commisionerate Police claimed to have cracked the broad daylight robbery case which took place on September 7 at Matagajpur railway level crossing near Kandarpur with the arrest of six persons here on Sunday.

The kingpin of the gang Manoj Maharana alias Mangu was nabbed following an encounter on Friday night. The other accused were identified as Rama Sahu alias Babu of Lathi in Berhampur, Santosh Behera of Khanda Deuli in Ganjam, Firoz Khan of Kesharpur in Cuttack, Brahmananda Rout alias Chiku of Jena Sahi in Tangi and Uday Kumar Bhoi alias Uda of Bhoi Sahi of Cuttack’s Kandarpur and Hemananda Modi alias Papu of Ghat Balijodi in Keonjhar.

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said victim Bikash Patra, a gold merchant of Hata Sahi, had left his house on his two-wheeler when four of the accused in two separate motorcycles kicked his vehicle from the back at the railway level crossing. When Patra fell down, one of the accused fired two rounds at him. Though he narrowly escaped, the accused snatched away gold ornaments weighing 31 gram, silver ornaments and cash of `25,000 from his scooter’s dickey and fled.

During investigation, it came to fore that Bhoi, Rout and Modi had hatched the conspiracy to rob Patra one month back. As per their plan, it was decided that Bhoi would track Patra’s movement whereas Brahamananda and Modi would arrange the criminals to aid them.  Around two gold bangles, three silver rings, two silver lockets, one silver waist chain and three 9 mm live ammunition besides two motorcycles were seized from the possession of the accused.

