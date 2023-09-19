Home States Odisha

BJD reiterates support to ‘one nation, one poll’ plan

CM Naveen Patnaik said that the BJD will fully support the idea of ‘one nation, one election.

Published: 19th September 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Monday reiterated support for the ‘one nation, one election’ idea stating it is not unachievable and is a necessity. Speaking at the special session of Parliament on Tuesday, senior BJD MP Bhatruhari Mahatab referred to the buzz around the ‘one nation, one election idea’ in the country for which a committee has been constituted. Stating various views are being expressed on the matter, he said one should wait for the recommendations of the committee.

“One nation, one election is not unachievable, it is a necessity,” he said adding the country cannot have elections every year. Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had extended full support to the idea stating frequent polls affect the pace of development and rock the spirit of cooperative federalism. Speaking at an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi on June 19 over the issue, the chief minister had said the BJD will support the idea.

“Frequent elections affect the pace of development and also rock the spirit of cooperative federalism. The BJD will fully support the idea of ‘one nation, one election. There has to be a give-and-take attitude in the larger interest of the country,” Naveen had said.

one nation one election BJD Parliament special session

