DLR employee dies as truck runs over him in Odisha

PARADIP: A DLR employed with the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) died after a truck, engaged in cargo transportation for JSW Paradip Terminal Pvt Ltd (JSW PTPL), ran over him on the Atharbanki- Nehrubangala road on Monday. Angry with the lack of safety measures, irate workers and locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh besides job to a kin of the family of the deceased. Ganesh Lenka, 44, was serving as security guard at the Nehrubangla guest house of PPA.

On his way to duty on a scooter, he was rammed by the truck, killing him on the spot. Local residents raised concerns over the pitiable condition of the 1 0 - kilometer Atharbanki-Nehrubangala road, citing traffic congestion, dust, and the presence of small iron ore particles as serious hazards.

They said their repeated requests to the JSW PTPL authorities to install speed-limit monitoring cameras and address danger zones on the road, as well as to ensure regular road maintenance went unheeded, leading to multiple accidents on the route.

Paradip Marine IIC Sabyasachi Rout, said, “We reached the spot and pacified the protestors following which they called off their protest. The deceased’s body has been sent to Kujang hospital for postmortem.”

