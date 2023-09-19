Odisha: Special holiday declared in Sambalpur, Bargarh for Nuakhai festival

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: While Western Odisha is in grip of festive fervour ahead of Nuakhai, the declaration of a special local holiday in two districts of the region, the day following the festival, has added to their joy. Nuakhai this year will be celebrated on September 20.

On Monday, the revenue divisional commissioner (north) issued a notification declaring September 21, the day following, as a special local holiday in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, besides in Sadar sub-division of Sundargarh, after authorisation from the government.

Prior to this, the RDC had declared the special local holiday in Balangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada and Jharsuguda besides in Panposh and Bonai subdivisions of Sundargarh. During Nuakhai, people of the region worship their presiding deities as a mark of gratitude for bumper crops, good rain and favourable weather for farming.

While the offering of the new harvest and other rituals followed by family feast and celebration is observed on the day of Nuakhai, people observe the tradition of Nuakhai Bhet Ghat with their family members and relatives the following day.

