Odisha woman’s death sparks tension as family cries ‘medical neglect’

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension flared up in Manijanga area after a 30-year-old woman died allegedly due to medical negligence at the local community health centre (CHC) here on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Sonali Das of Manijanga within Tirtol police limits. Her family members alleged that she died after being administered wrong injection in the CHC. Sources said Sonali, a mother of two, was taken to Manijanga CHC on Friday as she was suffering from cold and fever.

After preliminary treatment, she returned home but there was no improvement in her condition. She was again taken to the hospital on Sunday but had to allegedly wait around 45 minutes to meet the doctor. Husband Nagari Mohan Das said as advised by the doctor, he bought an injection and handed it over to him. The nurse administered the injection to Sonali. However, her condition became critical immediately and she started to tremble.

“Within 10 minutes, Sonali breathed her last. My wife died due to negligence of the CHC staff,” he alleged. As the news of Sonali’s death spread, hundreds of villagers led by Manijanga sarpanch Sasadhar Mal lick blocked the Cuttack-Paradip state highway passing in front of the CHC demanding compensation of `10 lakh to the bereaved family and action against the CHC staff including the doctor.

The road blockade was lifted after intervention of police. Later, Nagari lodged an FIR against a doctor of the CHC in Tirtol police station. Sarpanch Mallick and villagers also submitted a memorandum to Jagatsinghpur collector Parul Patwari demanding action against the CHC staff. While chief district medical officer Khetrabasi Dash was not available for his comment, Tirtol IIC Babita Dehury said basing on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband, police have registered a case.

The woman’s body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

