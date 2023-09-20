Academics call for research department in Odia varsity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The syllabus committee of Odia University has suggested the opening of another school or department dedicated to research in Odia literature. The Odia University started operating last month by offering an Integrated MA PhD programme in three departments of Odia language and literature; linguistics and natural language processing and regional, tribal and heritage studies.

The committee has suggested another school or department be opened in the name of ‘research, publication and training’ along with the existing three ones to focus and carry out activities in research and publication in Odia literature. The suggestion holds significance as not enough research is being conducted in any of the existing public universities, pertaining to just Odia literature.

“Odia literature is a vast subject. Limiting it to one department like other universities will not do justice to the subject. Since this is a new university dedicated to just Odia, the research component should be made separate altogether. Same goes for publication,” said academician Harekrushna Satpathy, a member of the committee.

The three departments currently have courses like manuscriptology, translation and NLP that are primarily skill and job-oriented. Each department has 24 seats. The committee has also suggested a comparative study of Odia language and other classical languages of the country, in the university.

Meanwhile, the university is operating from a temporary campus at Satyabadi in Puri district. Sabita Pradhan, who is the first vice-chancellor of the university, said the university campus will be ready in the next two months.

