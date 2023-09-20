Body of unidentified woman found near Mahtab road in Odisha 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Plant Site police on Tuesday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the pond of a newly constructed sensory park located between Mahtab Road and Ring Road. Police sources said the deceased appeared to be in her mid-twenties. The woman's sandals and some of her other belongings kept inside a plastic bag, were found lying near the pond. An English newspaper and a key were found in the bag and an investigation is underway to ascertain if the key belonged to any hotel room, they said. "The body is fresh with no visible external injury marks and has been preserved at the morgue of the Rourkela Government Hospital. From her appearance, the deceased appears to be modern and educated. Autopsy reports are awaited to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or foul play," said a senior police officer.