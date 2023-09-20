Home States Odisha

Body of unidentified woman found near Mahtab road in Odisha 

The woman’s sandals and some of her other belongings kept inside a plastic bag, were found lying near the pond. An English newspaper and a key were found in the bag and an investigation is underway.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Plant Site police on Tuesday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from the pond of a newly constructed sensory park located between Mahtab Road and Ring Road. Police sources said the deceased appeared to be in her mid-twenties.

The woman’s sandals and some of her other belongings kept inside a plastic bag, were found lying near the pond. An English newspaper and a key were found in the bag and an investigation is underway to ascertain if the key belonged to any hotel room, they said.

“The body is fresh with no visible external injury marks and has been preserved at the morgue of the Rourkela Government Hospital. From her appearance, the deceased appears to be modern and educated. Autopsy reports are awaited to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or foul play,” said a senior police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unidentified woman recovered the body

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp