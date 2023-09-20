Low pressure over Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal-Odisha coast; Rainfall expected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts on Tuesday is expected to trigger heavy rains in parts of the state between Wednesday and Friday.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and south Jharkhand during the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Cuttack and 18 other districts on Wednesday. The regional Met office has advised fishermen to not venture into deep sea areas of the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next two days.

