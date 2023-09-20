Odisha farmers demand supply from Ghughar waterfall

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Farmers of Sarafgarh gram panchayat (GP) under Lefripada block of Sundargarh district are in dire straits as the medium irrigation reservoir in the nearby Girinklea GP failed to extend any irrigation coverage to the drought-prone area.

The Ghughar waterfall at Sarafgarh

in Sundargarh district I EXPRESS

Given the situation, villagers under Sarafgarh GP have been demanding the district administration to construct a storage reservoir to tap water from the nearby Ghughar waterfall. They claim doing so would help extend irrigation facilities to at least half a dozen of villages in the area.

The Ghughar waterfall originates from a small hill located in the village. Though the area is used as a picnic spot, locals insist constructing a reservoir would not only help store water for irrigation but also make the reservoir site a tourist attraction.

BJP general secretary, Sundargarh unit Amira Naik said the drought-prone Sarafgarh GP has no irrigation facility and the existing reservoir in Girinklea, five kilometres away, fails to cover even a single acre of Sarafgarh.

“During my tenure as the vice-chairman of Lefripada panchayat samiti in 2020, I had taken up the villagers’ demands with the then collector following which he had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh and asked the Sundargarh irrigation division to construct a reservoir there but currently I am unaware if there has been any progress on the matter,” he added.

If the storage reservoir is constructed, it would provide irrigation facilities to at least six villages including Sarafgarh, Kaniaghati and Janardanpur, Naik said. When contacted, an additional chief engineer of the Irrigation Division Hemant Pandav said he is unaware of the demand of the villagers.

ROURKELA: Farmers of Sarafgarh gram panchayat (GP) under Lefripada block of Sundargarh district are in dire straits as the medium irrigation reservoir in the nearby Girinklea GP failed to extend any irrigation coverage to the drought-prone area. The Ghughar waterfall at Sarafgarh in Sundargarh district I EXPRESSGiven the situation, villagers under Sarafgarh GP have been demanding the district administration to construct a storage reservoir to tap water from the nearby Ghughar waterfall. They claim doing so would help extend irrigation facilities to at least half a dozen of villages in the area. The Ghughar waterfall originates from a small hill located in the village. Though the area is used as a picnic spot, locals insist constructing a reservoir would not only help store water for irrigation but also make the reservoir site a tourist attraction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP general secretary, Sundargarh unit Amira Naik said the drought-prone Sarafgarh GP has no irrigation facility and the existing reservoir in Girinklea, five kilometres away, fails to cover even a single acre of Sarafgarh. “During my tenure as the vice-chairman of Lefripada panchayat samiti in 2020, I had taken up the villagers’ demands with the then collector following which he had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh and asked the Sundargarh irrigation division to construct a reservoir there but currently I am unaware if there has been any progress on the matter,” he added. If the storage reservoir is constructed, it would provide irrigation facilities to at least six villages including Sarafgarh, Kaniaghati and Janardanpur, Naik said. When contacted, an additional chief engineer of the Irrigation Division Hemant Pandav said he is unaware of the demand of the villagers.