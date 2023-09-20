Odisha: Ganesh Puja turns fatal for varsity student

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A student died of electrocution and four others were critically injured after coming in contact with a live wire while transporting an idol of Lord Ganesh in a tractor on the premises of a private university at Naraj within Baranga police limits on Tuesday.

The victim Soham Bhagawan Sowale (26) of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra was pursuing a first-year MSc at Sri Sri University. The condition of four others Sarbesh Parija, Ayush Kapoor, Arnab Adhikari and Tulasi Pal, who are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city is stated to be critical.

As per reports, the mishap occurred when the students were bringing the idol from Godi Sahi to the campus in the morning. As soon as the tractor carrying the idol entered the campus, the students chanted ‘Hari Bola’, played with ‘abira’ (red coloured powder) and also made reels for posting on social media.

But the celebration did not last long and turned into tragedy. One of the students who were in the tractor waved a red flag tied atop a 12-foot-high steel pipe which came in contact with a 11 KV live electric wire charging the iron body of the tractor trolley. As a result, three students fell from the tractor and two others sustained burn injuries.

The university authorities immediately shifted the students to a private hospital where Soham was declared brought dead. On being informed, a team of Barang police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. University authorities are yet to submit a report on the incident, said Baranga IIC Akash Rana.

