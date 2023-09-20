Odisha government unlikely to bring official bill in Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is unlikely to bring any official bill during the monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to start on September 22. Sources said, so far, the state government has not made any move to bring a new bill during the session.

The supplementary budget will be the only official business of the government on the first day of the session. The appropriation bill for the supplementary budget will be passed on October 3. The session is likely to be stormy and there will be no time left for any discussion.

The meeting of the BJD legislature party will be held on September 22 before the session starts. Speaker’s election has also been scheduled for the same day. Filing of nomination papers for the post will be held before the election. Sources in BJD said so far there is no word on who will be the next speaker and when will the nomination be filed.

Similarly, meetings of the BJP and Congress legislature parties will be held on the morning of September 22. All opposition MLAs will reach the state capital from their respective constituencies because of the Nuakhai festival.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is unlikely to bring any official bill during the monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to start on September 22. Sources said, so far, the state government has not made any move to bring a new bill during the session. The supplementary budget will be the only official business of the government on the first day of the session. The appropriation bill for the supplementary budget will be passed on October 3. The session is likely to be stormy and there will be no time left for any discussion. The meeting of the BJD legislature party will be held on September 22 before the session starts. Speaker’s election has also been scheduled for the same day. Filing of nomination papers for the post will be held before the election. Sources in BJD said so far there is no word on who will be the next speaker and when will the nomination be filed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, meetings of the BJP and Congress legislature parties will be held on the morning of September 22. All opposition MLAs will reach the state capital from their respective constituencies because of the Nuakhai festival.