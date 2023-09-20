Home States Odisha

Odisha government unlikely to bring official bill in Assembly

The meeting of the BJD legislature party will be held on September 22 before the session starts. Speaker’s election has also been scheduled for the same day.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha secretariat. (File Photo)

Odisha secretariat. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is unlikely to bring any official bill during the monsoon session of the Assembly, scheduled to start on September 22. Sources said, so far, the state government has not made any move to bring a new bill during the session.

The supplementary budget will be the only official business of the government on the first day of the session. The appropriation bill for the supplementary budget will be passed on October 3. The session is likely to be stormy and there will be no time left for any discussion.  

The meeting of the BJD legislature party will be held on September 22 before the session starts. Speaker’s election has also been scheduled for the same day. Filing of nomination papers for the post will be held before the election. Sources in BJD said so far there is no word on who will be the next speaker and when will the nomination be filed.

Similarly, meetings of the BJP and Congress legislature parties will be held on the morning of September 22. All opposition MLAs will reach the state capital from their respective constituencies because of the Nuakhai festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon session BJD BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp