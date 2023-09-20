Home States Odisha

Odisha: It’s a murder, says deceased woman’s brother

On Monday, Sabitri Behera and her twin sons died while her husband Prasant and mother-in-law Urmila fell sick after suspected food poisoning.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as mystery continues to prevail over the death of a woman and her twin sons at Ganjam’s Seragada village on Monday, the deceased woman’s brother reportedly filed a police complaint alleging that the trio was killed by his brother-in-law.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena who visited the village to take stock of the situation on Tuesday said Sabitri Behera’s brother Dilip filed a complaint with police alleging that his brother-in-law Prasant allegedly killed the trio by poisoning them.

“The deceased’s brother alleged that Prasant was physically and mentally abusive towards his sister. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and Prasant was interrogated,” the SP informed. However, as no evidence was found against him, Prasant was released with a direction to appear at the police station whenever necessary. So far, no arrest has been made in this connection, he added.

“Investigation from all angles is underway and an autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the reason behind the death of the trio,” the SP said. On Monday, Sabitri Behera and her twin sons died while her husband Prasant and mother-in-law Urmila fell sick after suspected food poisoning. While Prasant has regained consciousness, Urmila’s condition is stated to be critical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp