Odisha: It’s a murder, says deceased woman’s brother

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as mystery continues to prevail over the death of a woman and her twin sons at Ganjam’s Seragada village on Monday, the deceased woman’s brother reportedly filed a police complaint alleging that the trio was killed by his brother-in-law.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena who visited the village to take stock of the situation on Tuesday said Sabitri Behera’s brother Dilip filed a complaint with police alleging that his brother-in-law Prasant allegedly killed the trio by poisoning them.

“The deceased’s brother alleged that Prasant was physically and mentally abusive towards his sister. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and Prasant was interrogated,” the SP informed. However, as no evidence was found against him, Prasant was released with a direction to appear at the police station whenever necessary. So far, no arrest has been made in this connection, he added.

“Investigation from all angles is underway and an autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the reason behind the death of the trio,” the SP said. On Monday, Sabitri Behera and her twin sons died while her husband Prasant and mother-in-law Urmila fell sick after suspected food poisoning. While Prasant has regained consciousness, Urmila’s condition is stated to be critical.

