Odisha: No Nuakhai joy for displaced residents

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Ghunghutipara, who were displaced to make way for the implementation of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI), have announced their decision to not celebrate Nuakhai, as a mark of protest this year too.

With a number of their demands still pending, the residents currently staying at Durgapali after relocation, moved the revenue divisional commissioner (north) and submitted a letter conveying that the 180-odd families of Ghunghutipara will refrain from celebrating the Nuakhai festival, protesting their unfulfilled demands. They even drew attention towards their unsolved concerns through the letter. Earlier in 2021 also the residents had refrained from celebrating the mass agrarian festival.

After multiple protests and several round of discussions, the residents were forced to be relocated at Durgapali, after even the High Court revoked the stay order against the demolition of the slum. Unfortunately, even after shifting to Durgapali, there was no end to their problems. According to residents, contrary to what the administration had promised, most of them did not receive the entire amount of financial support promised to them due to which they could complete their houses. Likewise, they are yet to get basic amenities and other social security support.

A displaced resident of Ghunghutipara, who is also active in the protest, Ramtanu Deep said, “We are suffering due to the step-motherly attitude of the government. We were deceived by their false promises and now we are struggling to earn a living because of them. We will keep agitating until we get justice and our demands are met.”

What is in a name

When the Samaleswari temple was built, a few families of the traditional instrument players were brought to Sambalpur from Ghunghutipali in Patnagarh by Balram Dev, to play instruments during the temple rituals. Subsequently, the ghetto near the temple, where they were rehabilitated was named after their native place ‘Ghunghutipara’.

Ghunghutipara

One of the oldest slums of Sambalpur

Established during the reign of the first Chauhan king of Sambalpur, Balram Dev

400-year-old slum had a high SC population

Most people work as daily wagers and sanitation workers.

Displacement happened in 2021, following first phase eviction for SAMALEI

Residents strongly resisted, did not agree to the proposal of shifting to Durgapali

They are also unhappy with the compensation offered

