Odisha: Pollution norm on idol immersion goes down Kuakhai river

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite Odisha State Pollution Control Board’s directive to immerse idols during the festive season in temporary ponds, a large number of Biswakarma Puja organisers in the state capital immersed their idols in Kuakhai river as the temporary pond created by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the river bank reportedly got flooded due rise in water level.

“As the pond had merged with the river due to the rise in water level, we were forced to immerse the idol at the river bank,” said a member of one puja organiser group. A senior BMC official said the tender process for the creation of temporary ponds had been completed a fortnight back and the work started soon after. However, the river water submerged the entire bank two days back owing to the swelling of the Mahanadi River following release of excess flood water.

Flooding of the temporary pond, meanwhile, has raised concern as the Ganesh Puja celebration also began across the city on Tuesday. Police sources said over 500 organisers have obtained permission from the authorities concerned for Ganesh Puja. City engineer Arun Nayak said in view of the situation, the executive engineer of the division concerned has been asked to read another temporary pond at the earliest.

BMC officials said the temporary ponds created at Daya River have not been affected and some of the organisers have been diverted to the place. The Odisha State Pollution Control Board had appealed to the organisers to ensure pollution-free pujas during this festive season.

Apart from advising the organisers to avoid the use of harmful chemicals during idol making, the pollution control body had asked the district authorities and local bodies to ensure idols are immersed at the ponds covered with earthen bunds and removable synthetic liners.

Besides, it had asked the authorities concerned to ensure the leftover material from the immersion sites be removed for their safe disposal at designated municipal dump sites within 24 hours. Water is required to be released to the river after adding lime to clear it.

