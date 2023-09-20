Resentment grows over substandard ration supply to kanyashram school in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Allegations of substandard ration commodities being supplied at inflated rates to a kanyashram school allegedly by a self-help group (SHG) in Kujang block have led to widespread resentment among students and guardians.

According to sources, Basudev SHG in Sailo panchayat of Kujang block was awarded the tender contract to supply ration commodities and dress materials to the Government Girls High School (Kanayashram) in Pareswer of Paradipgarh panchayat, costing Rs 5 lakh per month. The school has 361 SC and ST students. However, Paradipgarh panchayat sarpanch Sasmita Behera alleged that the tender was awarded without her consent. The other SHGs in the same panchayat also raised objections to it.

Behera stated, “There are 184 SHGs in our panchayat, but not a single tender has been awarded to any of them to supply ration commodities and dress materials to Kanyashram. Awarding the tender to an SHG located 25 kilometres away without my consent points to possible corruption, and I demand its cancellation.”

Following allegations, a block-level inquiry team led by BDO Soumyashree Panigrahi, along with child development project officer (CDPO) Rajshree Sahoo and welfare extension officer (WEO) Sushree Sangita, conducted an investigation.

They reportedly found irregularities in the supply of essential commodities, including overpriced mustard oil at Rs 153 per litre instead of the market rate of Rs 115, and refined oil at Rs 133 instead of Rs 120. “After we completed an inquiry, the WEO issued a show-cause notice to Basudev SHG, but I have not received any response to it,” said BDO Soumyashree Panigrahi. The report has been sent to the collector with a suggestion to terminate the contract of the SHG, he added.

While the headmaster of Kanayashram, Basli Kulu, admitted to irregularities, district welfare officer Rabindra Nath Pal stated that he has not yet received the inquiry report.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Allegations of substandard ration commodities being supplied at inflated rates to a kanyashram school allegedly by a self-help group (SHG) in Kujang block have led to widespread resentment among students and guardians. According to sources, Basudev SHG in Sailo panchayat of Kujang block was awarded the tender contract to supply ration commodities and dress materials to the Government Girls High School (Kanayashram) in Pareswer of Paradipgarh panchayat, costing Rs 5 lakh per month. The school has 361 SC and ST students. However, Paradipgarh panchayat sarpanch Sasmita Behera alleged that the tender was awarded without her consent. The other SHGs in the same panchayat also raised objections to it. Behera stated, “There are 184 SHGs in our panchayat, but not a single tender has been awarded to any of them to supply ration commodities and dress materials to Kanyashram. Awarding the tender to an SHG located 25 kilometres away without my consent points to possible corruption, and I demand its cancellation.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following allegations, a block-level inquiry team led by BDO Soumyashree Panigrahi, along with child development project officer (CDPO) Rajshree Sahoo and welfare extension officer (WEO) Sushree Sangita, conducted an investigation. They reportedly found irregularities in the supply of essential commodities, including overpriced mustard oil at Rs 153 per litre instead of the market rate of Rs 115, and refined oil at Rs 133 instead of Rs 120. “After we completed an inquiry, the WEO issued a show-cause notice to Basudev SHG, but I have not received any response to it,” said BDO Soumyashree Panigrahi. The report has been sent to the collector with a suggestion to terminate the contract of the SHG, he added. While the headmaster of Kanayashram, Basli Kulu, admitted to irregularities, district welfare officer Rabindra Nath Pal stated that he has not yet received the inquiry report.