Three open fire in hotel, decamp with Rs 10,000 in Odisha's Gaintala

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police detained a person for his alleged involvement in ransacking and opening fire in a hotel here on Tuesday afternoon. Two of his accomplices are reportedly still on the run. The accused was identified as Raju Chhatria.

Sources said the hotel, Love Cashino located at Gaintala on Balangir-Sonepur road, is being run by two persons Sanjiv Nanda and Vivekananda Pati. Raju reportedly worked as a driver for Sanjiv.

The trio barged into the hotel in the afternoon. While most of the staff were on leave due to Ganesh Puja, the miscreants reportedly beat the remaining staff up and further damaged the appliances kept there. They then fired nine rounds before fleeing with Rs 10,000.

Sanjiv who was present at the spot when the incident took place, somehow managed to escape and inform Vivekananda. Later they filed a complaint with police after which an investigation was launched and Raju detained.Balangir SDPO Tofan Bag said efforts are underway to nab the others involved.

