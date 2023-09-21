20-year-old woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Odisha, father alleges foul play

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Six months after her marriage, a 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Dandisahi village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district with her family alleging that she was murdered for dowry on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rasmita Panda, police said.

According to the complaint filed by one Goutam Panda, father of the deceased and a resident of Dandisahi village, his daughter Rasmita and Mrutunjaya Pati of the same village have been in love for the past couple of years. But, when both decided to marry, Mrutunjaya’s father Narayan was against it last year. However, after persuasion by Mrutunjaya, his father agreed to their marriage and they wedded in February this year.

The father of the deceased claimed that Rasmita’s in-laws mounted pressure on his daughter to bring cash as dowry a few days after marriage. The couple often entered into quarrels over the issue. On Tuesday, Goutam got information over the phone that his daughter was admitted to Mangalpur Community Health Centre in critical condition. When Goutam reached the hospital, he found his daughter lying dead in the hospital bed.

Mangalpur police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Based on the complaint, police have detained the husband of the deceased and are investigating the matter.“The body has been sent for the post-mortem and we are waiting for the report to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said IIC of Mangalpur police station Chinmayee Sahu.

JAJPUR: Six months after her marriage, a 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Dandisahi village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district with her family alleging that she was murdered for dowry on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rasmita Panda, police said. According to the complaint filed by one Goutam Panda, father of the deceased and a resident of Dandisahi village, his daughter Rasmita and Mrutunjaya Pati of the same village have been in love for the past couple of years. But, when both decided to marry, Mrutunjaya’s father Narayan was against it last year. However, after persuasion by Mrutunjaya, his father agreed to their marriage and they wedded in February this year. The father of the deceased claimed that Rasmita’s in-laws mounted pressure on his daughter to bring cash as dowry a few days after marriage. The couple often entered into quarrels over the issue. On Tuesday, Goutam got information over the phone that his daughter was admitted to Mangalpur Community Health Centre in critical condition. When Goutam reached the hospital, he found his daughter lying dead in the hospital bed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mangalpur police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Based on the complaint, police have detained the husband of the deceased and are investigating the matter.“The body has been sent for the post-mortem and we are waiting for the report to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said IIC of Mangalpur police station Chinmayee Sahu.