60 in Boudh, 25 in Balasore fall ill after consuming Ganesh puja bhog

Officials suspect that either contaminated water or contact with insects might have led to the unfortunate incident.

Published: 21st September 2023

Mother and child offer puja to 55 feet tall Lord Ganesh idol at Badagada in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy)

By Express News Service

BOUDH/BALASORE: Around 60 people in Musada village in Boudh district, fell ill after partaking in Prasad during the Ganesh Puja celebrations on Wednesday. The prasad, consisting of parched rice, which had been offered to Lord Ganesh, was distributed among the village residents earlier in the day. A total of 21 people including 12 children and nine women have been hospitalised.

Shortly after consuming the prasad, villagers began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. The affected people were taken to the Puruna Cuttack Hospital for immediate medical attention. A team of healthcare professionals rushed to Musada village to assist in shifting other affected individuals to hospitals. Simultaneously, they initiated treatment for those showing mild symptoms.

Official sources said samples of the prasad have been collected and will be sent for testing. Similarly, in Balasore district, 25 people of Sarsatia village in Bahanga block reportedly fell ill after consuming Ganesh Puja bhog during Tuesday’s celebrations.

On Tuesday, several villagers, including women and children in Jena Sahi of Sarsatia village, partook in the bhog distributed during festivities. In the afternoon, some of them began experiencing uneasiness followed by vomiting and a few even complained of diarrhoea.

The affected were rushed to the local Gopalpur Primary Health Centre (PHC). However, a medical team from Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital  (FM MCH) also rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

Officials suspect that either contaminated water or contact with insects might have led to the unfortunate incident. The team collected samples of water and the remaining bhog for testing. Those admitted to the PHC are reportedly stable after receiving treatment. They are slated to be discharged after 24 hours of observation, according to an official statement from the PHC.

