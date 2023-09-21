Berhampur Town police arrest six youths from Kerala for theft

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Town police on Wednesday arrested six youths from Kerala for allegedly stealing the mobile phone and purse of a woman in a shopping mall. The accused are Akash P. Shiva (22), Sarath MS (23), Jithin MM (22), Mahesh (21), Ajith P. (27) and Hariharan P. (28). Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said on Tuesday evening, the victim visited the mall and was busy checking out some products. She had kept her mobile phone and purse aside.

After selecting her products, she turned around and found that her cell phone and purse were missing. Based on her complaint, the mall staff lodged an FIR with the police. As part of the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the mall and found that the six accused were involved in the theft.

Police nabbed the accused from a lodge and recovered the stolen items from them. The SP said the six persons had come to Berhampur and were staying at a lodge since September 16. Investigation is underway to verify the antecedents of the accused who were produced in court on the day.

