Home States Odisha

Locals protest after elephant tramples one to death in Odisha

Bantala ranger Niladri Sahoo confirmed the incident and reported that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Published: 21st September 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Tragedy struck again in the Bantala Range of Angul forest division as a lone tusker claimed the life of a 60-year-old Bhabagrahi Jena of Basala village. The incident occurred when Jena ventured into the nearby jungle in the morning to relieve himself. He encountered the lone tusker which attacked Jena leading to his death.

Angry over the mishap, villagers blocked the Angul-Basala road, demanding immediate action from the Forest department to guard the elephants in the Bantala range. The strike was called off after forest officials assured the villagers that steps would be taken to deter the elephants. The villagers demanded compensation for the victims’ families and the installation of solar fencing around the village to deter elephant incursions.

Bantala ranger Niladri Sahoo confirmed the incident and reported that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. An amount of Rs 40,000 was provided to the family, he added. The Bantala forest range has witnessed 15 human fatalities caused by elephants. Taking note of this, the government had sanctioned Rs 4.65 crores for the range of solar fencing and other preventive measures. However, the utilisation of these funds has not shown on the ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angul forest division elephant tramples one to death Locals protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp