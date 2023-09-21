Nuakhai fervour grips western Odisha

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite the poor rainfall situation and scrub typhus crisis, Nuakhai, the agrarian festival of the region, was celebrated with religious fervour across the Sambalpur district on Saturday. The first harvested crop was offered to Goddess Samaleswari at the stipulated ‘lagna’ between 10.27 am and 10.42 am.

Presiding deity Maa Samaleswari was adorned with a new saree and ornaments as the priests performed the rituals in the morning as per the tradition. Following the rituals, footfalls of thousands of devotees continued till late evening. The queue of devotees was long. A bit of chaos was witnessed due to the ongoing work of redevelopment around the temple.

Wishes poured on the occasion. President Draupadi Murmu took to micro-blogging site X to wish people. “On the occasion of the agrarian mass festival Nuakhai, my best wishes to all the people of the country especially the people of Odisha. The festival is celebrated amid the harvest of the new paddy. Nuakhai gives us a message of brotherhood and harmony. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to god for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the countrymen,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished on X in Odia and English saying, “Nuakhai is an occasion to appreciate the hard work of our farmers. I pray for everyone’s happiness and well-being. Nuakhai Juhar!”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted people on the occasion.

On the occasion, people observed Nuakhai bhet-ghat in their respective homes. Farmers offered the first crop of the year to their household deity, rice and other food items following which the ‘prasad’ was distributed and the family feast was held. Nuakhai also marks the homecoming of the family members and relatives, who work outside, and come back to celebrate the auspicious festival with family. The Nukahai rituals were also performed on the same lagna in Bargarh district.

