Over 45 lakh farmers in Odisha paid Rs 900 crore under KALIA scheme on Nuakhai 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government disbursed financial assistance of Rs 900 crore to over 45 lakh farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme on Nuakhai on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said 44.56 lakh beneficiaries were paid Rs 2,000 each under the scheme. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed the funds at a function through video-conferencing. The financial assistance was deposited in the bank accounts of of the beneficiaries including 43,88,000 small and marginal and 68,750 landless farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he wants every farmer to lead a life of respect and dignity by participating in the development of the state. He said so far the state government has paid Rs 12,500 crore to the farmers under the KALIA scheme. The state government is also providing scholarships to children of farmers getting KALIA assistance for higher studies.

Stating he wants children of farmers to be educated and work as doctors and engineers, the chief minister said by this they will bring glory for their families and the state. He said the government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers and is also paying premiums for crop insurance. More than 22 lakh farmers have already registered for crop insurance this year.

The state government is also providing financial assistance to small and landless farmers to purchase seed, fertiliser, insecticide and farm equipment. Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that farmers are now not depending on private financial organisers and money lenders for their requirements because of the KALIA scheme. present.

