Strike continues amid rift among teachers’ groups in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wide cracks have emerged in the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation (AUPTF) with several associations under it defying its request and continuing their strike for the 13th day.

The agitation continues despite the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) reportedly agreeing to intervene in the matter and hold talks with AUPTF representatives to listen to their grievances and restore normalcy in elementary schools across the state.

The AUPTF had requested the associations agitating under its banner to call off the strike following assurance of the interministerial committee to look into their major demands -- job regularisation and contractual posting abolition; pay hike and reintroduction of the old pension scheme. But, only three associations including the Odisha Primary School Teachers’ Association (OPSTA) withdrew their protest on Tuesday. Five to six other associations are still continuing their protest in front of BEO offices in different blocks seeking immediate fulfilment of their demands.

They alleged the inter-ministerial committee in its meeting failed to address any of their issues. Primary Teachers’ Association leader Brahmananda Maharana on Wednesday told media persons they were clearly told not a single demand raised by them could be fulfilled by the government. Despite this, two to three associations withdrew their protest. Maharana, however, said their agitation will continue and extend to the state capital on September 26 during the Assembly session.

“A mass protest will be organised on the day. If the government still does not address our demands, the agitation will be intensified further,” he said.

The agitating group also stated the state government and SME department would be responsible for affecting elementary education during that time. President of Odisha Primary School Teachers’ Association (OPSTA) Rajesh Mohanty, on the other hand, said CMO officials have convened a meeting with representatives to look into their grievances. The meeting has been scheduled for September 23.

