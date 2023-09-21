Villagers seek passage to cremation ground in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The residents of Dimundi village in Kashipur block of Rayagada have expressed resentment over the inordinate delay by the Utkal Alumina company in providing a passage near its boundary for funeral processions. Due to the absence of the passage, the villagers are forced to cross a swollen nullah with the dead bodies, which is difficult, especially during the rainy season.

Recently, a villager Santosh Nayak who passed away was carried across the nullah by the locals. The residents had reportedly been using the land, now owned by Utkal Alumina, for accessing the crematorium for years. However, since the company erected a boundary wall, villagers have encountered numerous difficulties in reaching the funeral site.

The villagers alleged that despite their repeated appeals to the company authorities and local administration for a passage to the crematorium, no action has been taken.

A resident said, “When the villagers have endured the dust and inconveniences caused by the industry, it is disheartening that the company has not considered our appeal for a passage.” Despite attempts to get comment from both the industry and the local administration, no official response has been forthcoming.

BERHAMPUR: The residents of Dimundi village in Kashipur block of Rayagada have expressed resentment over the inordinate delay by the Utkal Alumina company in providing a passage near its boundary for funeral processions. Due to the absence of the passage, the villagers are forced to cross a swollen nullah with the dead bodies, which is difficult, especially during the rainy season. Recently, a villager Santosh Nayak who passed away was carried across the nullah by the locals. The residents had reportedly been using the land, now owned by Utkal Alumina, for accessing the crematorium for years. However, since the company erected a boundary wall, villagers have encountered numerous difficulties in reaching the funeral site. The villagers alleged that despite their repeated appeals to the company authorities and local administration for a passage to the crematorium, no action has been taken.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A resident said, “When the villagers have endured the dust and inconveniences caused by the industry, it is disheartening that the company has not considered our appeal for a passage.” Despite attempts to get comment from both the industry and the local administration, no official response has been forthcoming.