Adverse drug reactions to be monitored in Odisha, people can also report

CUTTACK: The department of Pharmacology of SCB Medical College and Hospital here conducted a sensitisation workshop on the theme ‘Role of pharmacovigilance in public health’.Eminent clinicians from different departments addressed the participants of the workshop where practical approach to increase active surveillance and reporting of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) were deliberated.

“The feedback received was quite encouraging for the organising team and will pave way for a state-level workshop. I hope the participants carry forward the knowledge and work together to strengthen pharmacovigilance systems, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of people,” said coordinator of ADR monitoring cell and head of department of pharmacology, Prof Trupti Rekha Swain.

Adverse reactions are undesirable effects being produced by medicines taken in therapeutic or prescribed dose. Those reactions may be predictable or unpredictable. If the reactions are anticipated by the prescribing doctors, then the patient is forewarned and counselled on the remedial measures and asked not to panic. If the reactions are unpredictable, then it can be serious and life threatening unless rapid remedial measures are undertaken, Prof Swain said.

Healthcare workers are periodically sensitised on reporting of adverse drug reaction. ADR reporting forms are available which need to be filled up and submitted at the monitoring centre. Further, the pharmacovigilance associate will transmit the reported ADR through vigiflow software to the national database. A common person can also report an ADR. They can either report in the nearest health care centre, or through mobile apps or national toll free number (1800-180-3024), informed Prof Swain.

A quiz competition was conducted involving under-graduate and the post-graduate students separately in Pharmacology department and the winners were felicitated by dean and principal of SCB MCH Prof Prasenjeet Mohanty and superintendent Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

