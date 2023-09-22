Auto driver intentionally runs over stray dog, sparks outrage in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A city-based animal and birds welfare trust, Susrushaa, on Thursday filed a complaint with Bidanasi police against an auto-rickshaw driver on charges of deliberately killing a community dog by running his vehicle over it.

Founder chairperson of Susrushaa and an executive member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Saini Mishra in her FIR alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver, a resident of Basuleigada in Bidanasi Kumbhar Sahi intentionally drove his vehicle over the dog at around 4.26 am on September 19 killing the innocent animal on the spot.

The male stray aged around 1.5-2 years was completely vaccinated recently with administration of three times immunisation and two doses of anti-rabies vaccines. Later at around 7.38 am on the day, the carcass of the dog was picked up in the garbage lifting vehicle by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the FIR added.

“The whole incident has been recorded by the CCTV cameras installed in the localities. This kind of cruel act towards an innocent animal is unacceptable,” Mishra stated in her FIR further urging police to verify the CCTV footage and initiate action against the accused auto driver as per law.

Bidanasi IIC PK Naik said a case under sections 279 and 429 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation launched. “We will verify the CCTV footage and initiate necessary action,” he added.

CUTTACK: A city-based animal and birds welfare trust, Susrushaa, on Thursday filed a complaint with Bidanasi police against an auto-rickshaw driver on charges of deliberately killing a community dog by running his vehicle over it. Founder chairperson of Susrushaa and an executive member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Saini Mishra in her FIR alleged that the auto-rickshaw driver, a resident of Basuleigada in Bidanasi Kumbhar Sahi intentionally drove his vehicle over the dog at around 4.26 am on September 19 killing the innocent animal on the spot. The male stray aged around 1.5-2 years was completely vaccinated recently with administration of three times immunisation and two doses of anti-rabies vaccines. Later at around 7.38 am on the day, the carcass of the dog was picked up in the garbage lifting vehicle by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the FIR added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The whole incident has been recorded by the CCTV cameras installed in the localities. This kind of cruel act towards an innocent animal is unacceptable,” Mishra stated in her FIR further urging police to verify the CCTV footage and initiate action against the accused auto driver as per law. Bidanasi IIC PK Naik said a case under sections 279 and 429 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation launched. “We will verify the CCTV footage and initiate necessary action,” he added.