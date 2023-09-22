Bargarh police arrest six with huge haul of ganja

By Express News Service

BARGARH/JEYPORE: In a major crackdown, Bargarh police on Thursday, seized 120 kg of ganja and arrested three youths for their involvement in illegal trade of the contraband. The arrested are Jai Sahu (20), Abhishek Sidar (22) and Vijay Kushwaha (22), all hailing from Masaniya village in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said the arrests were made during routine patrol near Bir Chowk. The police grew suspicious of two vehicles and conducted a thorough search, uncovering numerous packets of ganja weighing a total of 120 kg. Both vehicles were seized, and the three accused taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the illegal transportation of ganja from Boudh to Chhattisgarh.In another operation, Machkund police, on Wednesday, apprehended three persons involved in separate smuggling incidents.

The first incident led to the arrest of Deebasis Biswal (32) from Semiliguda and Abhishek Raja Chetty (29) from Jeypore. The two were intercepted while transporting around 106 kg ganja in a jeep near Sagar village. The were trying to send the contraband outside the state.Similarly, Madhu Khora (35) from Malkangiri was caught transporting around 187 kg of ganja from Khadaput to Gadabapodal.In toto, 293 kg of ganja was seized from these three persons, the estimated value of which is approximately Rs 30 lakh.

